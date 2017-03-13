James Spann: Cold March weather for Alabama through midweek

RADAR CHECK: Rain is falling over much of North and West Alabama this afternoon; it is a cold rain, with temperatures only in the 40s.

Rain is likely through early tonight as a strong disturbance passes over our state, one ingredient in the making of a big Northeast U.S. blizzard.

TOMORROW: It will be a cold, breezy, raw day with some morning drizzle or flurries. Clouds hang tough much of the day, and temperatures won’t get out of the 40s. The sky will become clear tomorrow night.

BLIZZARD OF 2017: Much of the Northeast U.S. will be buried in snow tomorrow as a classic Nor’easter stays just offshore. In addition to snow, this will feature high wind, coastal flooding and beach erosion. There will be thousands of power outages.

LATE-SEASON FREEZE: Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny with very cold mornings. We drop down into the 20s both mornings, and colder valleys and protected areas could see upper teens by early Thursday morning. The high Wednesday will be in the upper 40s, followed by mid 50s Thursday afternoon.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: We rise into the 60s Friday with a mix of sun and clouds; for now the day looks dry. We will mention a chance of showers on Saturday thanks to a cold front slipping into the state, but the rain looks fairly light and spotty. Saturday’s high will be in the mid 60s. Then, on Sunday, the day looks partly sunny with a high in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: We rise into the upper 60s Monday, and 70s are likely each day for the rest of the week. For the moment we don’t see any sign of any big rain event for the first half of the week, but showers and storms will be possible by Thursday or Friday, March 24-25.

