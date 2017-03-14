Blizzard blasts the northeastern states as Alabama Power crews make their way

By Michael Tomberlin

Blizzard blasts the northeastern states as Alabama Power crews make their way
Alabama Power crews left home Monday and will be in New York on Wednesday. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama Power)

About 350 Alabama Power line crew workers spent last night in South Carolina and Georgia and are rolling into Virginia today on their way to Bethpage, N.Y., on Wednesday.

The crews will help restore power as a “nor’easter” brings sleet, snow and wind to the mid-Atlantic and New England states, causing power outages and threatening more.

While temperatures are dropping low in Alabama, the severe weather and outage threat doesn’t exist here like it does to the north.

