On this day in Alabama history: Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum opened

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

Scenes from the race weekend of the 2015 Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. (Christopher Jones / Alabama NewsCenter)

March 14, 1995

The Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum opened to the public in Birmingham with 325 motorcycles on display. The vision of former racecar driver and dairy industrialist George Barber, the collection moved to a new, 740-acre location in Birmingham in 2003. The five-story, 144,000-square-foot museum displays over 1,400 motorcycles, the largest such collection in the world, and an array of various racecars. The site is also home to a 2.3-mile, 16-turn racetrack used to host professional races, including the Honda Superbike Classic and the Grand-Am Cup. Barber was inducted into the American Motorcyclist Association Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2014.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum, 2011. (Silosarg, Wikimedia)
Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum, 2011. (Silosarg, Wikimedia)
An Indian 841 at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum, 2007. (Chuck Shultz, Wikimedia)
Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum, 2007. (Chuck Shultz, Wikimedia)
Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum, 2007. (Chuck Shultz, Wikimedia)
Scenes from the race weekend of the 2015 Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. (Christopher Jones/Alabama NewsCenter)
Scenes from the race weekend of the 2015 Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. (Phil Free/Alabama NewsCenter)

 

