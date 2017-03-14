James Spann: Freeze warning for Alabama the next two nights

COLD, RAW DAY: Temperatures are about 25 degrees below average for mid-March this afternoon, with most places in the 30s and low 40s.

A few snow flurries have been flying in the cold air across North Alabama, but most of the precipitation had ended as of mid-afternoon.

SUBFREEZING TEMPERATURES AHEAD: The sky will clear tonight, and by daybreak tomorrow most communities will be in the mid 20s, with colder spots closer to 20. Thursday morning will be just as cold, if not a few degrees colder. Some of the traditionally colder towns could reach the upper teens at daybreak Thursday across North Alabama.

Birmingham’s record low for Thursday (March 16) is 23, set in 1916. We will be very close to that.

The sky will be sunny tomorrow and Thursday; the high tomorrow will be only in the mid 40s despite the sun, but a warming trend begins Thursday afternoon with a high in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the mid 60s, but we will need to mention a chance of showers Saturday thanks to a cold front passing through. Moisture levels will be limited, and rain amounts should be light, generally less than one-quarter inch. Otherwise, Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the low 60s. The sun returns in full force Sunday, but it will be a bit cooler, with a high in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: We warm into the upper 60s Monday and low 70s Tuesday; both of those days looks dry. Some risk of showers and storms should return toward the end of the week.

