James Spann: Another Freeze tonight; then a warming trend in Alabama

Another freeze warning is in effect tonight. Most places will see a low between 22 and 26 degrees, but with a clear sky and calm wind, colder pockets will have a good chance of reaching the upper teens. Birmingham’s record low for March 16 is 23 set in 1916… we will be very close to that level.

A warming trend begins tomorrow afternoon as we rise into the mid 50s with a sunny sky. It won’t be as cold tomorrow night, although some of the traditionally colder spots could see a freeze early Friday morning. Then, the high Friday afternoon will be well up in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be a cloudy day with a high in the 60s, and we will mention the chance of a few passing rain showers thanks to a surface front approaching from the north. With limited moisture and little upper support, rain amounts should be light, generally under 1/4 inch. Then, Sunday looks very nice with ample sunshine and a high in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The warming trend continues as we hit the 70s Monday afternoon. We will introduce the chance of a few showers Tuesday with another surface boundary, but again rain amounts should be light and spotty. A stronger system could impact the state later in the week; see the Weather Xtreme video for maps, graphics, and more details.

