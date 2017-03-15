James Spann: Sunshine returns to Alabama, but it’s still cold

James Spann: Good news, bad news in today’s Alabama weather from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COLD MORNING: Temperatures are generally between 25 and 30 degrees across North/Central Alabama this morning, with a clear sky. We still have a north wind of 5-10 mph, pushing the wind chill index down to near 20 degrees.

The good news is that the sun will be back in full force today, but temperatures stay well below average for mid-March, with a high only in the mid 40s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: A freeze warning remains in effect for all of Alabama except for the immediate Gulf Coast; the wind will be near calm, meaning temperatures early tomorrow should be slightly colder than this morning. Most places will be in the mid 20s, but some of the colder valleys across the northern half of the state could reach the upper teens. The record low for Birmingham tomorrow morning (March 16) is 23, set in 1916. We will be pretty close to that.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: We stay dry, with a warming trend. With a sunny sky, we reach the mid to upper 50s tomorrow, and then Friday’s high will be in the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A cold front will bring a few showers to the state Saturday, but moisture will be limited, and there isn’t much upper support, so rain should be pretty light — generally one-quarter inch or less. The day Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid 60s. Then, Sunday will be sunny and slightly cooler, with a high closer to 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: We return to the 70s, and for now the chance of rain looks very low for the first half of the week. The Global Forecast System continues to advertise a stronger system toward the end of the week that could bring strong storms to the Deep South.

LAST COLD SNAP: Many will ask if tonight will be the last freeze of the season, and most likely the answer is no. We almost always have a sharp cold snap in early April. Still too early to plant anything that will be harmed by freezing temperatures.

SPOTTER TRAINING: Our first storm spotter class of the season is tomorrow night in Clanton. We will be at Jefferson State Community College at 6:30 p.m. We hope you can join us. We need more trained spotters to make the warning process better.

