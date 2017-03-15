‘Life-changing blessing’: The outcome of Christine and Jerome’s organ donation journey

Stories like this don’t always have a happy ending.

Thankfully, this one does.

Alabama NewsCenter told you Jerome Skinner’s story of how a decision he made would jeopardize his health and his life in ways the aspiring Birmingham actor never realized.

We told you Christine Lee’s story of her battle with her demons that brought her out of the fog and into the clarity just in time to make a clear decision to help someone else in need.

This is the conclusion of both of those stories – at least as it relates to their organ donation. The real story of the two changed lives will go on to produce many other stories and affect many other lives.

All because of kindness, a kidney and courage.

The conclusion of Jerome and Christine’s organ donation story … and what’s next from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.