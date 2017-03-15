Take Action: Curb your snacking with these tips from Dr. Josh Klapow

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

People who stick to their diets at mealtime often let snacks knock them off track. A more systematic approach to snacking can help. (Getty Images)

Every journey begins with a single, often small, step. But the challenge for many is getting started.

Dr. Josh Klapow wants to help you take that first step toward positive change in your life. The clinical psychologist and associate professor of public health at UAB is featured in our weekly multimedia series called “Take Action.”

He encourages you to simply set a goal and move forward – whether to improve your health and overall well-being, or to learn ways to be safer in your workplace, while driving or at home.

Here’s how to “Take Action” this week.

Take Action: Tracking your snacking will help you take control of your diet from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

