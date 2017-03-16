James Spann: Frigid morning for Alabama, but warmer days ahead

James Spann: Alabama starts warming up this afternoon from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

TOO COLD FOR MARCH: Here are some temperatures just before sunrise across Alabama:

Black Creek (just northeast of Gadsden) — 16

Centre — 18

Valley Head — 18

Fort Payne — 19

Gadsden — 19

Cullman — 20

Heflin — 20

Sycamore — 20

Anniston — 22

Cottondale — 23

Alexander City — 23

Concord — 25

Center Point — 26

Coker — 26

Birmingham Airport — 27

Greenville — 29

Evergreen — 29

Tuscaloosa — 31

Gulf Shores — 35

WARMING TREND BEGINS LATER TODAY: We rise into the mid 50s this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine as we begin to dig out of the deep freeze. Tonight will be cold, but not as cold as recent nights, with most places seeing a low in the 35- to 39-degree range early tomorrow. But colder pockets over the eastern half of the state will probably see another freeze. Tomorrow will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds; temperatures reach the mid to upper 60s, back to where we should be in mid-March, based on averages.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We need to mention a chance of showers Saturday thanks to a cold front; data from the high-resolution North American Mesoscale suggests the best chance of rain will come from 5 a.m. until noon. With limited moisture and weak dynamics, rain amounts should be one-quarter inch or less for most communities. The sun could break out Saturday afternoon, and the high will be in the mid 60s. Sunday will feature a good supply of sunshine, with a high in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: There’s a good chance temperatures exceed 70 degrees Monday with a good deal of sunshine. Clouds increase Tuesday, and a few showers are possible Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night with another front approaching from the north. Again, moisture will be limited and it doesn’t look like a big rain event. A stronger system will impact the state late in the week.

STORM SPOTTER TRAINING: We will be on the road through early April offering free storm spotter classes. We need more trained spotters in Alabama; by attending you can make the severe weather warning process better. No need to register; just come with a curious mind. And there is no age limit; kids who love weather will enjoy it. You will never look at a storm the same again. We will be in Clanton this evening; the class begins at 6:30 at Jefferson State Community College’s Chilton campus.

