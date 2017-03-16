James Spann: Warmer days ahead for Alabama, with showers early Saturday

THIS AFTERNOON: We have scattered clouds over parts of West and Southwest Alabama this afternoon, but the sun is out in full force over North and East Alabama. Temperatures are climbing through the 40s after another subfreezing morning. The coldest spot I can find so far was Black Creek with 16 degrees.

Tonight will be fair and cold, but not as cold as last night. Most places will see a low between 34 and 39 early tomorrow, but colder spots over East Alabama will most likely see another freeze. Then, during the day tomorrow, temperatures will rise into the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Clouds increase tomorrow night ahead of a cold front, and we will have a band of showers dropping southward through the northern half of the state. The latest data from the high-resolution North American Mesoscale model suggests the best chance of rain comes from about midnight tomorrow night through 8 a.m. Saturday. Rain amounts should be one-quarter inch or less for most places, with limited moisture and dynamic support. And it looks like the sun will break out Saturday afternoon, with temperatures pushing toward the 70-degree mark.

Sunday looks to be a mostly sunny day with a high in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks dry and mild with low 70s likely; then we will mention a chance of showers Tuesday with the next surface front, but once again it looks like rain will be light and spotty. There’s still some chance of a stronger system in here toward the end of next week; it remains to be seen whether it will bring a severe weather threat.

STORM SPOTTER TRAINING: We will be on the road through early April offering free storm spotter classes. We need more trained spotters in Alabama. By attending, you can make the severe weather warning process better. No need to register; just come with a curious mind. And there is no age limit; kids who love weather will enjoy it. You will never look at a storm the same again. We will be in Clanton this evening; the class begins at 6:30 at Jefferson State Community College’s Chilton campus.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes . This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information, visit AlabamaWX.