On this day in Alabama history: Clara Weaver Parrish was born in Dallas County

March 16, 1861

Artist and designer Clara Weaver Parrish, best known for her paintings and stained glass windows, was born in Dallas County. A wealthy young woman, Parrish studied art in New York City and abroad as she developed a painting style deeply influenced by the New Art style, which typically includes forms and structures inspired by nature. She later became one of the few women to freelance for the Tiffany Glass and Decorating Company, owned by renowned designer Louis Comfort Tiffany. Stained-glass windows designed by Parrish are still viewable in several churches in Alabama. Parrish was posthumously inducted into the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame in 1983.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama .

Tiffany stained glass windows, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Selma, 2010. (The George F. Landegger Collection of Alabama Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Tiffany stained glass windows, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Selma, 2010. (The George F. Landegger Collection of Alabama Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Untitled (European Village Street Scene) by Clara Weaver Parrish. (Birmingham Museum of Art, Altairisfar, Wikimedia) Etching by Clara Weaver Parrish entitled Rue du Sabot, c. 1910-1915. (Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, Altairisfar, Wikimedia) The Flower Garden by Clara Weaver Parrish, oil on wood panel, 4.6 x 7.1 inches. (Johnson Collection, Spartanburg, South Carolina, Wikimedia)