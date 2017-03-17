James Spann: Showers late tonight, early tomorrow in Alabama

James Spann: Cold air heads out of Alabama with a little rain on the way from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

WARMING TREND CONTINUES: We are above freezing this morning, with most communities reporting temperatures in the 40s. We rise into the 60s later today with a mix of sun and clouds; a few widely scattered showers are possible near the Tennessee border, but most of the state will be dry.

FRIDAY NIGHT FRONT: An approaching surface front will bring showers into Alabama late tonight and tomorrow morning. For North/Central Alabama, the main window for rain comes from about midnight through 10 a.m. While there could be a few rumbles of thunder, there is no risk of severe storms, and rain amounts should be fairly light, mostly under one-quarter inch.

REST OF THE WEEKEND: After the morning showers, the sky becomes partly sunny tomorrow afternoon with a high between 67 and 70 degrees. Sunday promises to be a beautiful day with ample sunshine and a high in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures rise into the 70s Monday with a good supply of sunshine, but we will need to mention a chance of showers late Tuesday and Tuesday night with a surface front; again, rain amounts should be light and spotty. Global models hint at a more robust system that could affect Alabama toward the end of the week, but it remains to be seen whether this will bring a chance of severe thunderstorms.

STORM SPOTTER TRAINING: We will be on the road through early April offering free storm spotter classes. We need more trained spotters in Alabama. By attending, you can make the severe weather warning process better. No need to register; just come with a curious mind. There is no age limit; kids who love weather will enjoy it. You will never look at a storm the same again. The next class will be Tuesday evening in Lineville at 6:30.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes . This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

