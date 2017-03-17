Michael’s Restaurant steer butt steak is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Michael’s Restaurant in Homewood is a customer favorite with a knack for keying in on the details. When guests arrive, they’re greeted by soft music and a staff eager to serve.

Instead of traditional bread baskets, why not try one of their standard rolls, or flavorful cinnamon rolls?

And the featured item – the award-winning original steer butt steak – is well noted for its buttery, savory taste.

Take a look at why it ranks high in this week’s 100 Dishes.



Michael’s Restaurant original Steer Butt Steak makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.