On this day in Alabama history: Soccer player Mia Hamm was born in Selma

March 17, 1972

Soccer player Mia Hamm was born in Selma. The daughter of a U.S. Air Force pilot, Hamm moved frequently as a child before becoming the youngest player ever to play for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team at the age of 15 in 1987. Playing as a forward for the team until 2004, Hamm won two FIFA Women’s World Cups and two Olympic gold medals and held the record for number of international goals, male or female, until 2013. Hamm was named the women’s FIFA World Player of the Year in 2001 and 2002 and was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

