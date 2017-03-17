On this day in Alabama history: Soccer player Mia Hamm was born in Selma

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

United States forward Mia Hamm breaks upfield October 1, 2003 at Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Mass., during the quarterfinals of the FIFA Women's World Cup USA 2003. The U. S. defeated Norway 1 - 0. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

March 17, 1972

Soccer player Mia Hamm was born in Selma. The daughter of a U.S. Air Force pilot, Hamm moved frequently as a child before becoming the youngest player ever to play for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team at the age of 15 in 1987. Playing as a forward for the team until 2004, Hamm won two FIFA Women’s World Cups and two Olympic gold medals and held the record for number of international goals, male or female, until 2013. Hamm was named the women’s FIFA World Player of the Year in 2001 and 2002 and was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

