Business Alabama publishes 2017 Economic Development Guide

By Jerry Underwood
Made in Alabama

Spirit Airlines employees accept delivery of an Alabama-made Airbus A321 aircraft at the Airbus manufacturing center in Mobile. Business Alabama's new 2017 Economic Development Guide includes in-depth information on Airbus and other important developments in Alabama's economy. (Airbus)

From aerospace, automotive and agriculture to Zilkha biomass pellets,  the ABCs of Alabama’s economy are broader and more diverse than ever, according to Business Alabama.

BA 2017 EDG,jpgThe publication’s new 2017 Economic Development Guide provides a comprehensive examination of the important trends and developments that are shaping Alabama’s business world.

The 104-page guide takes an in-depth look at what’s going on in all regions of the state and explores developments in the state’s key industrial sectors.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.

