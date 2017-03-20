On this day in Alabama history: Future Gov. Gordon Persons got married

March 20, 1928

Future Gov. Seth Gordon Persons married Alice McKeithen, who became his wife of 37 years. A successful businessman, Persons was known for installing rural electric lines, directing the Public Service Commission and founding Montgomery’s first radio station, WSFA. Elected governor in 1950, Persons led the state with a no-nonsense, quiet approach to politics that included refusing all speaking engagements during his four years in office. He worked harmoniously with the Legislature and successfully introduced prison reform, improved highway safety and increased funding for education and educational television in the state. Persons suffered a major heart attack during his final months in office and never returned to public service.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama .