Leap of faith molded The Potter and the Clay into an Alabama Maker

The Potter and the Clay, Oak Grove

The Maker: Beth Wilson

Alabama’s craftspeople come by their vocations in a multitude of ways: lifelong interests, discovered talents, family influences, desperation or chance. Beth Wilson says her inspiration to become a professional potter came from a higher place.

Several years ago, Wilson was trying to think of a way to stay home with her son and continue to make a living.

“I was at church praying about this, like, what we could do, how we could do this, and the “Potter and the Clay” song came on, and it was this big light bulb,” Wilson said. “I told my husband I was going to quit my job and start pottery, and he looked at me like I was crazy, and so I started doing test-trial shows to see how I would do and what kind of market I had, and if people were actually interested in my stuff.”

A prayer, a song and persistence made The Potter and the Clay an Alabama Maker from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

It was a couple of years before Wilson decided she was ready to go full time and actually quit her job. She hasn’t looked back since, and she’s now the owner of a growing business.

In gratitude for her inspiration, she named her company The Potter and the Clay. Products include mugs, platters, bowls, teapots, pitchers, art pieces and imprints of babies’ feet, and Wilson is known for the signature twist she puts in the handles.

For now, Wilson and her husband are selling their pottery in Birmingham-area stores, but they’re thinking about opening a store of their own. And most likely praying about it, too.

The Product: Handmade pottery, including mugs, bowls, teapots, platters, pitchers and other items.

Take Home: A glazed pottery mug, $20-$25, dishwasher and microwave safe.

The Potter and the Clay, Oak Grove

On Facebook; 205-835-2943