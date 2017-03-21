Alabama Legacy Moment: The Vine and Olive Colony

By Alabama Public Television

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama.

This “Legacy Moment” is the Vine & Olive Colony that once was established near Demopolis.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Vine & Olive Colony from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

