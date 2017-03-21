Nominees for Birmingham Fusion awards announced

Fusion returns to the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex May 5, with talks, networking and a celebration of ordinary people who are doing extraordinary things in the Magic City.

“We are such a diverse and inclusive community and we have so much that we share with the world on a daily basis that we take time to salute these incredibly gifted people,” said Chuck Faush, president of Summit Entertainment and senior vice president of Summit Media.

Fusion attendees can expect to learn how to lead from experts on team building, prosperity, connecting, career and personal development. A red-carpet experience is also slated with the reception, awards and post-awards receptions.

Alabama Power Company and Alabama NewsCenter will host a presentation on the modern media landscape and getting your story told. Other sponsored talks will soon be announced with reservations available.

Award nominees are being announced tonight at a nomination party at Roots & Revelry.

Nominees for “Innovator” are Kesha Shanta, fashion editor; Bob Dickerson, executive director of the Birmingham Business Resource Center; Roderick Underwood, general manager of Anthony Underwood Automotive; Frank Adams, president and chief public officer of A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club; Alexander Shunnarah, attorney and CEO of Alexander Shunnarah Personal Injury Attorneys; Gilberto Herra, business consultant; Jayme Locke, UAB associate professor and director of the Incompatible Kidney Transplant Program; and Upender Manne, UAB professor of pathology.

Nominees for “Entrepreneur” are Jose Garcia, general manager of RimTyme; Ramone Arias, owner of Little Caesar’s Pizza franchises; Abra Barnes, CEO of Barnes Realty; William Somerville, attorney; and Yolaine Joseph, creator of Y.E.S. Skincare Products.

Nominees for “Game Changer” are Paget Pizitz, developer and owner of Melt, Fancy’s On Fifth and Marble Ring; Isabel Rubio, executive director of the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama; Amit Berger; senior vice president of Diamonds Direct; Katie Britt, chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby; Christie Alvoc, president of Vulcan Materials; Maliek Powell, community activist; Charlotte Conaway, executive assistant at TekLink; Isaac Cooper, financial planner; Eric Guster, attorney; and Dameione Rogers, managing partner of Magnolia BBQ & Fish.

Nominees for “Leader” are Theo Lawson, Jefferson County Attorney; Bacarra Mauldin, city of Birmingham chief service officer; Jonathan Porter, vice president of Birmingham Division at Alabama Power; Dr. Al Moore, dean of Career Technical Education and pastor; Carol Whitfield, practice manager at Rousso Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic; Fernanda Herra, co-founder and vice president of Latino Student Organization; Nyya Parson-Hudson, Birmingham Municipal Court judge; and Bill Horton, partner at Jones Walker LLP.

Nominees for “Giver” are Tonyattae Harris, founder of Sav-A-holic Mom LLC; Mike McClure, pastor of The Rock Church; Thomas Beavers, pastor of New Rising Star Church; Michael Meeks, executive director of the Alabama School of Fine Arts; Joyce Vance, former U.S. attorney; Coke Matthews, executive vice president of Alabama Children’s Hospital Foundation; and Layla Hass, associate rabbi of Temple Emanu-El.

Nominees for “Creator” are Victoria Long, founder of Confessions of a Lady; Corey Hartman, founder and medical director of Skin Wellness Center of Alabama; Larry Contri, interim superintendent of Birmingham City Schools; J.W. Carpenter, executive director of the Birmingham Education Foundation; Latrice Slade, managing director and founder of Slade LLC; Robert Record, director of Christ Health Center; Javacia Harris-Browser, founder of See Jane Write LLC; Jeh-Jeh and Kerri Pruitt; founders of The Dannon Project; and Deon Gordon, director of Business Growth at REV Birmingham.

Nominees for “Energizer” are Chanda Temple, spokeswoman for Birmingham City Schools; Kelli Solomon, director of My Brother’s Keeper with the city of Birmingham; Waymond Jackson, senior vice president with the Birmingham Business Alliance; Deanna Reed, program manager with the Rickey Smiley Foundation; Christopher Johnson, vice president at Stifel Nicolaus; Atticus Rominger, chief public and investor relations officer at REV Birmingham; Jaralynne Agee, director of the Office of Violence Reduction with the city of Birmingham; and Kathleen Hamrick, director of marketing and education at Innovation Depot.