Forever Wild program generates solid economic return to Alabama

The Alabama Forever Wild Land Trust is a powerful economic engine that provides numerous fiscal benefits to communities throughout the state, a recently released analysis shows.

The Trust for Public Land , in partnership with The Nature Conservancy in Alabama , Conservation Alabama Foundation , Birmingham Audubon and The Conservation Fund, conducted an analysis of the return on investment in land conservation through the Forever Wild Land Trust. It found that every $1 invested in land conservation returned $5 in “natural goods and services.” The benefits include enhancing wildlife habitat and tourism, flood control and providing water quality protection that otherwise could require expensive public investments.

“Alabama’s natural resources provide a wealth of economic, community and conservation benefits to the citizens of this great state. From a booming outdoor recreation industry to providing outdoor spaces for families to enjoy the great outdoors, Forever Wild is an important investment to protect Alabama’s special places,” said Roger W. Mangham, The Nature Conservancy in Alabama state director.

Heron Bay. Since 1994, the Forever Wild program has been involved in the purchase and preservation of 188,000 acres in Alabama. (Billy Pope) Shoal Creek Nature Preserve. Since 1994, the Forever Wild program has been involved in the purchase and preservation of 188,000 acres in Alabama. (Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) Pitcher plants in Splinter Hill Bog. Since 1994, the Forever Wild program has been involved in the purchase and preservation of 188,000 acres in Alabama. (Billy Pope) Wild azalea at Fort Toulouse. Since 1994, the Forever Wild program has been involved in the purchase and preservation of 188,000 acres in Alabama. (Contributed) Walls of Jericho, winter. Since 1994, the Forever Wild program has been involved in the purchase and preservation of 188,000 acres in Alabama. (Contributed) Yates Lake. Since 1994, the Forever Wild program has been involved in the purchase and preservation of 188,000 acres in Alabama. (Contributed)

The economic study looked at 188,000 acres of Forever Wild lands that had been purchased between 1994 and 2015. Several land acquisition projects were profiled in the report, including Coldwater Mountain in Calhoun County, which has become a mecca for mountain bikers, and the Barnett Lawley Forever Wild Field Trial Area in Hale County, which is a national marquee site for sporting dog competitions.

“We’ve seen firsthand how towns across the state are able to leverage Forever Wild properties as attractions for tourists and residents,” said Tammy Herrington, executive director of Conservation Alabama Foundation. “Accessible public lands not only keep our environment healthy, they also provide a solid foundation for Alabama’s communities and economy.”

Created in 1992 by the passage of the Forever Wild constitutional amendment, the Forever Wild Land Trust has protected vital areas for drinking water and conserved thousands of acres for hunting, fishing and wildlife watching. In 2012 Alabamians voted overwhelmingly to extend the program for an additional 20 years.

“The strong return we estimated for the Forever Wild program in Alabama is consistent with what we have found for over a dozen statewide conservation funding programs across the country, and we expect it to grow over time,” said Jessica Sargent, The Trust for Public Land’s director of Conservation Economics.

View the full report at www.tpl.org/al-roi-report .

This story originally appeared on Bham Now.