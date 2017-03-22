Take Action: Put the brakes on road rage with these tips from Dr. Josh

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Driving can be stressful, but there are practical ways to keep a temporary irritation from having potentially deadly consequences. (Brittany Faush-Johnson/Alabama NewsCenter)

Every journey begins with a single, often small, step. But the challenge for many is getting started.

Dr. Josh Klapow wants to help you take that first step toward positive change in your life. The clinical psychologist and associate professor of public health at UAB is featured in our weekly multimedia series called “Take Action.”

He encourages you to simply set a goal and move forward – whether to improve your health and overall well-being, or to learn ways to be safer in your workplace, while driving or at home.

Here’s how to “Take Action” this week.

Follow these steps to keep a lid on road rage from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

