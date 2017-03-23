Capstone Agency and Alabama Power holding University of Alabama grant competition

Capstone Agency and Alabama Power are nearing the final stretch of the first phase of theIgniting Innovation grant competition that began on Feb. 20.

Igniting Innovation empowers student ideas through a competition by crowdsourcing votes via social media to award grants for service projects that benefit the community.

“There is an overwhelming number of organizations who want to make a change, but don’t have the means necessary. They have the ideas, but are lacking the funds. Capstone Agency and Alabama Power want to change that,” said Caroline Shannon, assistant account executive.

The grant competition has two phases:

Phase one – Student organizations at The University of Alabama have until March 24 to submit their ideas for service projects that will improve the Tuscaloosa community. Alabama Power will evaluate the applications, and the organizations with the top ideas will move on to the next phase.

Phase two – Capstone Agency will partner with the organizations to produce videos portraying each service project. Beginning March 27, the videos will be shared on social media, and students and faculty will vote for their favorite and most innovative idea.

The winner will be determined by the project that receives the most votes. The winning project will receive a $5,000 grant to put towards their idea. The second place project will receive a $3,000 grant, and the third place project a $2,000 grant.

Applications are available at http://www.capstoneagency.org/igniting-innovation/.

The Igniting Innovation grant competition is part of the “What Powers You?” campaign created by the Capstone Agency-Alabama Power partnership. The partnership provides students with real-world work experience running a campaign and provides Alabama Power with increased transparency and communication with their on-campus consumers.