On this day in Alabama history: Wernher von Braun was born in Germany

March 23, 1912

Rocket engineer Wernher von Braun was born in Wirsitz, Germany. Credited with inventing the world’s first ballistic missile, the V-2, for Nazi Germany, von Braun secretly moved to the U.S. in 1945 and Huntsville in 1950. While at Redstone Arsenal and, later, the Marshall Space Flight Center, von Braun led the development of the Redstone family of rockets responsible for launching the first U.S. satellite into space, America’s first two manned spaceflights, and the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969. Von Braun received the National Medal of Science in 1975 and was posthumously inducted into the U.S. Space and Rocket Center Hall of Fame in 2007.

Historic view of the Verein Fuer Raumschiffahrt, 1930. Left to Right: Rudolf Nebel, Franz Ritter, unknown, Kurt Heinisch, unknown, Hermann Oberth, unknown, Klaus Riedel, Wernher von Braun, unknown. Klaus Riedel holds early version or model for the minimum rocket, ‘Mirak.” Marshall Space Flight Center, Redstone Rocket (Missile) Test Stand, Huntsville, AL. (Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) Dr. Wernher von Braun. (NASA, Marshall Space Flight Center, Wikimedia) Dr. von Braun standing by five F-1 engines. (NASA, Wikimedia) Dr. Wernher von Braun is in his office, with an artist’s concept of a lunar lander in background and models of Mercury-Redstone, Juno, and Saturn I. (NASA, Wikimedia)