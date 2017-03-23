James Spann: Alabama stays dry through tomorrow, gets stormy Saturday

James Spann: Today, tomorrow are calm before the storms for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COOL SPRING MORNING: Temperatures are mostly in the 47- to 52-degree range early this morning across Alabama, with a fair sky. We project pleasant spring weather today and tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds both days; the high today will be between 68 and 71, followed by mid 70s tomorrow.

While we enjoy the nice weather, we will keep an eye on developments to the west as a deep upper trough moves out of the Rockies. Severe storms are possible tomorrow and tomorrow night for places like Dallas, Tulsa, Little Rock and Shreveport.

STORMY START TO THE WEEKEND: The Storm Prediction Center has about the western half of Alabama in a “slight risk” for severe storms Saturday, with a “marginal risk” over the eastern counties of the state.

A surface low will be over Missouri, with a moist, unstable airmass over Alabama (surface-based CAPE values will be near 1,000 j/kg over the western half of the state). A 50-knot low-level jet will be positioned over the northern third of the state.

TIMING: The main window for strong to severe storms will come from about noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.

THREATS: I don’t expect this to be a “red letter” type severe weather day with the surface low slowly filling, and somewhat marginal instability values, but the stronger storms will be capable of producing damaging straight-line winds and large hail. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be totally ruled out. Remember, if there is just one microburst or tornado in the state, and if it impacts your neighborhood, it becomes a “red letter” day for you, so we have to pay attention to all severe weather threats this time of the year.

RAIN: Rain amounts of one-half to 1 inch look likely; flooding issues are not expected to be a problem.

We will maintain the chance of lingering showers Sunday morning, but the afternoon looks dry Sunday, with potential for some sun. Highs over the weekend will be in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK AND BEYOND: An active pattern will continue, with a mean upper trough over the Southwest and frequent waves ejecting out of there. Another wave will set up a surface low over Arkansas Monday, and we could see another round of strong to severe storms across parts of the Deep South. Lingering showers are possible Tuesday morning, followed by dry weather Wednesday and Thursday. Another wave will bring more strong storms at the end of the week Friday.

STORM SPOTTER TRAINING THIS EVENING IN GARDENDALE: We will be on the road through early April offering free storm spotter classes. We need more trained spotters in Alabama. By attending, you can make the severe weather warning process better. No need to register; just come with a curious mind. And there is no age limit; kids who love weather will enjoy it. You will never look at a storm the same again. The next class will be this evening at the Gardendale Civic Center at 6:30.

