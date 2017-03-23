Take your spring break at the Birmingham Zoo, a flower show or a concert this weekend in Can’t Miss Alabama

Here are our top picks for the first spring weekend.

Spring Break at the Birmingham Zoo

Spend some time at the Birmingham Zoo during spring break March 25-April 2. The zoo will offer family-friendly entertainment, including Predator Zone, Children’s Zoo Splash Pads, wildlife shows and more. Get the complete schedule of events here. Follow this link for ticket information. The Birmingham Zoo is at 2630 Cahaba Road in Birmingham.

Festival of Flowers

Mobile’s 24th annual Festival of Flowers is March 23-26. Now that spring is here, see the latest in architecture and landscaping. Designers and gardeners will showcase an array of flowers and offer gardening tips. Bellingrath Gardens and Home and a host of other organizations will present outdoor flower and gardening ideas. The show is Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Follow this link for directions and ticket information.

Patti LaBelle in concert

Grammy Award-winning vocalist Patti LaBelle will perform at the Wind Creek Casino and Hotel in Wetumpka Saturday, March 25 at 8 p.m. LaBelle’s hits include “Lady Marmalade” and “On My Own.” Wind Creek is at 100 River Oaks Drive in Wetumpka. Purchase tickets here.

“Still Standing“

Tony Award-winning Melba Moore is featured in “Still Standing” Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. at Virginia Samford Theatre in Birmingham. The live musical performance tells her life story. Follow the performance on Facebook. Click for tickets and more information.

Elberta German Sausage Festival

More than 30,000 people are expected to attend Elberta’s German Sausage Festival Saturday, March 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Delight in sausage and sauerkraut and other German-style foods. Entertainment includes arts and crafts, carnival rides, and polka and German music. The proceeds will go to the Volunteer Fire Department, the town of Elberta and other nonprofit organizations. Admission to the festival is free. Follow the festival on Facebook. For questions about the festival, call 251-986-5805 or email [email protected]

Festival of Tulips in Montevallo

The American Village Festival of Tulips is through April 15. Choose from more than 70,000 tulips as you stroll through the field. The event will offer colonial games and other family-friendly entertainment. Tulips and bulbs are $1.50. Cameras are welcome. Click for tickets and directions. The American Village is located at 3727 Highway 119 in Montevallo. For inclement weather, visit the website. Call 1-877-811-1776 for details.

Wetumpka home tour

Explore 18th century-style homes in Wetumpka on the Elmore County Historical Society and Museum walking tour March 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tour is $10 or the tour with lunch is $20. Follow the walking tour on Facebook. Call 334-567-5097 for directions and other information.