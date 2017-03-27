Americans hop to aluminum as cans gain beer market share

America’s beer drinkers prefer pulling tabs rather than twisting caps. Beer in cans represented 56.2 percent of the market in 2016, marking the fifth straight annual increase in share and up from 50.3 percent eight years earlier, according to the Beer Institute’s national packaging report. The share of bottled beer declined to 33.4 percent last year, down from 40.2 percent in 2008, while beer from a tap has increased only marginally.

