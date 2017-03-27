Bill Murray: Three storm systems in seven days for Alabama

SEVERE WEATHER UNDERWAY: An active pattern continues across Alabama, with severe weather ongoing and another threat on Thursday.

Today’s severe weather is courtesy of an unstable airmass and an approaching trough over Missouri. Strong to severe storms will continue to feed on the unstable airmass, but dewpoints are fairly low, so the storms aren’t reaching the potential they could have had if the atmosphere had been more moist. There will continue to be a substantial hail threat, with the higher instability and strong low and mid-level lapse rates. The storms should weaken after 9 p.m.

The trough will settle into Alabama overnight, pushing a weakening line of storms in late this evening. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: More storms will form along the trough tomorrow, but they shouldn’t be as strong. There could be gusty winds and some hail, but severe weather should be isolated at best.

Wednesday will be a good-looking day, with highs in the lower 80s.

We will start to feel the effect of the next trough Thursday, with more storms Thursday night into Friday morning. They could be severe, but the threat is less defined than earlier. Temperatures will still be warm on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday should be beautiful, with highs in the upper 70s. Storms will affect Alabama again Sunday into Monday. This could present another severe weather threat as well.

SUBTROPICAL STORM: A low east of Bermuda may well become a subtropical storm in the next day or so. If it does, it would get a name and the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season would be off and running. It is no threat to any land area.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Bill Murray and the rest of the James Spann team, including continuing coverage of tonight’s storms, visit AlabamaWX.