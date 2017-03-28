James Spann: Calmer weather through tomorrow for Alabama

James Spann: Two fairly calm days for Alabama before Thursday storms from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

CALMER DAY: A decaying band of showers and storms is moving through Central and East Alabama early this morning after a day of severe storms across the northern third of the state that produced large hail and some damaging wind. Today will feature more clouds than sun, and while showers are possible, they will be widely scattered and a decent part of the day will be dry. The high this afternoon will be in the 70s.

Tomorrow will be warm and dry; with sunshine through scattered clouds, afternoon temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s. And, while we enjoy the nice day, yet another wave in the “wave train” will bring the risk of big storms to areas west of Alabama; places like Shreveport, Little Rock and Houston will have a risk of severe weather.

MORE STORMS THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The Storm Prediction Center has much of Alabama in a “slight risk” of severe storms for late Thursday, Thursday night and early Friday.

We still have more questions than answers about the threat for our state. Models are hinting that a thunderstorm complex could form along the Gulf Coast, reducing the inflow into the northern half of the state, and in turn reducing the overall severe weather threat. Instability values for now look pretty low, and forecast soundings are not especially favorable for severe storms. But the overall synoptic pattern certainly supports the idea of strong storms late Thursday, Thursday night and into Friday morning.

We will get better clarity as we get closer to the event. Rain and storms should slowly diminish during the day Friday with a high in the 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Looks very nice. Mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with mild afternoons and cool nights; highs in the 70s, early morning lows between 48 and 52.

NEXT WEEK: The wave train remains active; another setup for strong to severe storms shows up around Tuesday, April 4.

