On this day in Alabama history: ‘Howlin’ Mad’ Smith entered Marine Corps

March 28, 1905

Holland “Howlin’ Mad” Smith, a native of Russell County, entered the U.S. Marine Corps as a second lieutenant. Smith remained in the Marine Corps for more than 40 years, served in both world wars, and is perhaps best known for his work in developing the amphibious landing tactics used in World War II. Known as the “father of modern amphibious warfare,” Smith led troops in the capture of the Gilbert and Marshall Islands, the Marianas, Guam and Iwo Jima during World War II. He retired one year after the war as a full general and published his memoir, “Coral and Brass,” in 1949.

