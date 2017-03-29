On this day in Alabama history: Ad that led to New York Times v. Sullivan case ran

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

On this day in Alabama history: Ad that led to New York Times v. Sullivan case ran
U.S. Supreme Court building, Washington, D.C. (Photographs in the Carol M. Highsmith Archive, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division)

March 29, 1960

The advertisement that led to the New York Times v. Sullivan U.S. Supreme Court case ran in The New York Times. The full-page, 10-paragraph advertisement described a series of actions against black protestors in Alabama by local law enforcement, some inaccurately. In 1962, Lester B. Sullivan, who supervised the Montgomery Police Department, sued The Times and four civil rights leaders, claiming the advertisement personally libeled him, despite not mentioning him by name. After a judgment of $500,000 against the defendants in Alabama courts, the U.S. Supreme Court overruled the verdict in a 9-0 decision, creating a new standard of “actual malice” in libel and defamation cases.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

weather-center

James Spann: Severe storms possible late tomorrow and tomorrow night across Alabama

Prev Story
business

Continental Motors to build new Alabama manufacturing center

Next Story

Related Stories