By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Take Action: Dr. Josh has the Rx for taking your meds correctly
Understanding how your medications are supposed to work is an important part of taking them safely and effectively. (Brittany Faush-Johnson/Alabama NewsCenter)

Every journey begins with a single, often small, step. But the challenge for many is getting started.

Dr. Josh Klapow wants to help you take that first step toward positive change in your life. The clinical psychologist and associate professor of public health at UAB is featured in our weekly multimedia series called “Take Action.”

He encourages you to simply set a goal and move forward – whether to improve your health and overall well-being, or to learn ways to be safer in your workplace, while driving or at home.

Here’s how to “Take Action” this week.

Take Action: If you take medications, follow these steps to do it right from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

