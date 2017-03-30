Alabama Power, Renew Our Rivers volunteers focused on conservation throughout April

Alabama Power and Renew Our Rivers volunteers will be busy throughout April working with partners at a variety of cleanups and events that focus on environmental stewardship, education and conservation of Alabama’s natural resources.

Seven river cleanups coordinated through the Renew Our Rivers campaign are expected to draw hundreds of volunteers. Student activities will range from a festival in Birmingham celebrating Earth Day to a volunteer day in Mobile County to help restore local habitat.

“Alabama Power employees are committed to protecting the environment, on the job and in their communities,” said Susan Comensky, Alabama Power’s vice president for Environmental Affairs. “We work with partners across the state to raise awareness about Alabama’s natural beauty, its biological diversity and efforts to help conserve our state’s important natural resources.”

Education and conservation events in April include:

April 3 – Electrathon Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park — High School and college teams will drive emission-free, electric-powered vehicles in competition. The event includes an alternative-fuel car show.

April 8 – Renew Our Rivers cleanup, Lay Lake — This is just one of 32 Renew Our Rivers cleanups scheduled for 2017 across the state. Contact Nick Baker, 205-226-1885.

— This is just one of 32 Renew Our Rivers cleanups scheduled for 2017 across the state. Contact Nick Baker, 205-226-1885. April 8 – Renew Our Rivers cleanup, Upper Cahaba River, Helena — Since 2000, Renew Our Rivers volunteers have removed nearly 14 million pounds of trash from Southeastern waterways. Contact Myra Crawford, 205-967-2600.

— Since 2000, Renew Our Rivers volunteers have removed nearly 14 million pounds of trash from Southeastern waterways. Contact Myra Crawford, 205-967-2600. April 10 – Renew Our Rivers cleanup, Black Warrior River, Tuscaloosa — This cleanup on the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk is supported by the University of Alabama Student Government Association. Contact Ryan Anderson, 205-789-5459.

— This cleanup on the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk is supported by the University of Alabama Student Government Association. Contact Ryan Anderson, 205-789-5459. April 11 – UAB Earth Day Festival, UAB Campus Green — Organizations will help students and faculty learn more about energy and conservation efforts on campus and in their communities. Contact Julie Price, 205-996-5362.

— Organizations will help students and faculty learn more about energy and conservation efforts on campus and in their communities. Contact Julie Price, 205-996-5362. April 19 – Plant Barry BEST Team, Environmental Studies Center, Mobile — Volunteers from Alabama Power’s Plant Barry will be doing maintenance and cleanup at this Mobile County Public Schools environmental education facility. Contact Beth Thomas, 251-694-2361.

— Volunteers from Alabama Power’s Plant Barry will be doing maintenance and cleanup at this Mobile County Public Schools environmental education facility. Contact Beth Thomas, 251-694-2361. April 20 – Alabama Power student event, Barber Motorsports Park — Hundreds of high school students will learn about electric transportation and automotive engineering in advance of the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. Contact: ZOOM Motorsports, 205-967-4745.

— Hundreds of high school students will learn about electric transportation and automotive engineering in advance of the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. Contact: ZOOM Motorsports, 205-967-4745. April 22 – Renew Our Rivers cleanup, Lake Jordan/Coosa River — Alabama Power employees, community volunteers, homeowners and boat owners partner for this annual cleanup. Contact Barbara Dryer, 334-567-7551.

April 22 – Alabama Power Service Organization, Magic City Chapter — Alabama Power employees will partner with the city of Birmingham to build a community garden in the Mason City neighborhood. Contact Nicole Hedrick, 205-226-1757.

— Alabama Power employees will partner with the city of Birmingham to build a community garden in the Mason City neighborhood. Contact Nicole Hedrick, 205-226-1757. April 23-29 Renew Our Rivers cleanup, Lay Lake/Coosa River — Employees at Alabama Power’s Plant Gaston partner with community volunteers for this annual cleanup. Contact Judy Jones, 205-669-4865.

— Employees at Alabama Power’s Plant Gaston partner with community volunteers for this annual cleanup. Contact Judy Jones, 205-669-4865. April 26-27 Renew Our Rivers cleanup, Smith Lake, Winston County — Alabama Power will partner with Winston County Smith Lake Advocacy and supporters of the Bankhead National Forest for this cleanup. Contact Allison Cochran, 205-489-5111.

— Alabama Power will partner with Winston County Smith Lake Advocacy and supporters of the Bankhead National Forest for this cleanup. Contact Allison Cochran, 205-489-5111. April 28 – Renew Our Rivers cleanup, Smith Lake, Cullman County — Alabama Power will partner with the community of Cullman County for its annual cleanup. Contact Jim Murphy, 205-529-5981.

Volunteers at Renew Our Rivers cleanups should wear long pants, sturdy, flat shoes or boots and long-sleeved shirts. Minors must have a chaperone to participate. For more information about Renew Our Rivers events, please visit www.alabamapower.com/renewourrivers.com.

For details about Alabama Power’s efforts to protect the environment and conserve natural resources, visit www.alabamapower.com. Click “Our Company” and then “Environmental Stewardship.”

This video from three years ago marking the 15th anniversary of Renew Our Rivers provides more detail of the program:

