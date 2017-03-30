On this day in Alabama history: Mobile Museum of Art broke ground for new facility

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

On this day in Alabama history: Mobile Museum of Art broke ground for new facility
Mobile Museum of Art in beautiful Langan Park, Mobile, AL, 2010. (The George F. Landegger Collection of Alabama Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division)

March 30, 2000

The Mobile Museum of Art, one of the largest art museums on the Gulf Coast, broke ground for a new facility designed to incorporate the existing museum buildings. Founded in 1963 by the Mobile Art Association and located in Langan Park, the museum is home to more than 10,000 works of American, European, African and Asian art. The renovation tripled the size of the museum to 95,000 square feet at a cost of $15.5 million. In addition to new storage and exhibition space, the museum added a theater, an auditorium, a library and interpretive and interactive studios.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

A reception at the Mobile Museum of Art. (contributed)
Contemporary Alabama photography artist Celestia Morgan and guest curator Richard McCabe attend a reception at the Mobile Museum of Art. (contributed)
Mayor Sandy Stimpson and wife Jean with Sandy Christenberry, wife of the late William Christenberry at the Mobile Museum of Art. (contributed)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

community

TEDxBirmingham brings innovative ideas to imagine Magic City possibilities

Prev Story
weather-center

James Spann: Severe storms possible in Alabama later today, tonight

Next Story

Related Stories