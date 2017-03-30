On this day in Alabama history: Mobile Museum of Art broke ground for new facility

March 30, 2000

The Mobile Museum of Art, one of the largest art museums on the Gulf Coast, broke ground for a new facility designed to incorporate the existing museum buildings. Founded in 1963 by the Mobile Art Association and located in Langan Park, the museum is home to more than 10,000 works of American, European, African and Asian art. The renovation tripled the size of the museum to 95,000 square feet at a cost of $15.5 million. In addition to new storage and exhibition space, the museum added a theater, an auditorium, a library and interpretive and interactive studios.

A reception at the Mobile Museum of Art. (contributed) Contemporary Alabama photography artist Celestia Morgan and guest curator Richard McCabe attend a reception at the Mobile Museum of Art. (contributed) Mayor Sandy Stimpson and wife Jean with Sandy Christenberry, wife of the late William Christenberry at the Mobile Museum of Art. (contributed)