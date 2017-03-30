Cap off your spring break at a food or music festival, or Run for a Reason this weekend in Can’t Miss Alabama

Beat the heat and kick off your spring weekend outdoors.

Run for a Reason

Get your heart pumping for the Run for a Reason 5K Saturday, April 1, in Avondale. The proceeds will benefit neglected children in Uganda and East Africa. Entertainment includes food trucks, vendors and children’s activities. Tickets purchased before Friday are $35 and walk-up registration is $40. The race begins and ends at the Sozo Trading Company at Four 41st St. S., Birmingham. Click for event registration.

Avondale Run for a Reason 5K. (Contributed) Avondale Run for a Reason 5K. (Contributed) Avondale Run for a Reason 5K. (Contributed)

Woodlawn Street Market

More than 90 vendors are expected to take part in the Woodlawn Street Market in Birmingham Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market place will showcase a variety of produce, food vendors, homegrown restaurants and retailers. Enjoy dance competitions, spoken word performances and more. This the first of a four-part series this spring. Follow the Woodlawn Street Market on Facebook.

Spring Fling Music Festival

Mobile’s Spring Fling Music Festival is Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at The Grounds. Enjoy a variety of live soul and blues music performances by Tucka, Sir Charles, Wendell B. and others. Follow the Spring Fling on Facebook. For ticket information, click here or call 251-379-8283. The Grounds is at 1035 Cody Road N. in Mobile.

Alabama Asian Cultures and Food Festival. (Contributed) Alabama Asian Cultures and Food Festival. (Contributed) Alabama Asian Cultures and Food Festival. (Contributed) Alabama Asian Cultures and Food Festival. (Contributed)

Alabama Asian Cultures and Food Festival

The Alabama Asian Cultures and Food Festival is Saturday, April 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Zamora Shrine Temple in Birmingham. Learn more about Asian culture through exhibits, food, art, dance and more. The highlight of this year’s festival is an exhibition of the earliest known color photographs taken in China. The photos are from World War II. The temple is at 3521 Ratliff Road in Irondale. For more information, call 205-807-1310 or 205-903-5569. Click here for the website.

Alabama Asian Cultures and Food Festival. (Contributed) Alabama Asian Cultures and Food Festival. (Contributed) Alabama Asian Cultures and Food Festival. (Contributed)

Alabama Chocolate Festival

Satisfy your sweet tooth at the Alabama Chocolate Festival Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Rainbow City. Admission is free. The festival features three chocolate fountains, a chocolate taste-off contest, an egg toss and other competitions. Prizes will be awarded to the winners. The event is at the Rainbow Plaza Shopping Center at 3225 Rainbow Drive. Click for the schedule of events. For more information, call 256-442-2511.

Fountain City Arts Festival. (Contributed) Fountain City Arts Festival. (Contributed)

Fountain City Arts Festival

The Fountain City Arts Festival is Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Prattville. See a variety of artwork, local and regional writers, and traditional craft demonstrations. The family-friendly event will offer live entertainment, food and children’s activities. Admission is free. The festival is at the downtown Pratt Park. For more information, call 334-595-0854 or visit the website.