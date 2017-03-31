James Spann: Beautiful weekend in store for Alabama

James Spann: Rain returns Monday after very nice Alabama weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

DRY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: For the northern half of Alabama yesterday, severe weather was a no-show, thanks to a batch of storms that moved through the southern two-thirds of the state during the morning, cutting off the southerly flow and making the atmosphere relatively stable. There was some minor damage, however, in counties like Cullman caused by non-thunderstorm winds related to a wake low/gravity wave on the back side of departing rain.

The weather will be dry and pleasant today through the weekend. The high this afternoon will be in the mid 70s, followed by upper 70s tomorrow with a sunny sky both days. Sunday will be a partly sunny day with a high in the low 80s. Clouds will increase Sunday night, however, ahead of the next wave, and some rain could reach West Alabama late Sunday night.

WET DAY MONDAY: We will highlight rain and thunderstorms statewide Monday; guidance hints there won’t be much instability to work with, and the main impact will be heavy rain as opposed to a severe weather threat. The better chance of stronger storms Monday will be over the southern half of the state. Rain amounts could exceed 1 inch in spots.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: The next system in the “wave train” will bring another round of rain and storms to Alabama late Wednesday, Wednesday night and into early Thursday, but for now the parameters don’t look especially favorable for severe storms. Dry and colder air settles in by the end of the week, and I wouldn’t be shocked if we wind up with lows in the 30s Friday morning, April 7. This could be the late-season cold snap we almost always have in April. Because of this, every year I recommend that people hold off planting anything that will be harmed by a freeze until April 15.

STORM SPOTTER TRAINING: We will be on the road through April offering free storm spotter classes. We need more trained spotters in Alabama. By attending, you can make the severe weather warning process better. No need to register; just come with a curious mind. And there is no age limit; kids who love weather will enjoy it. You will never look at a storm the same again. The next training is in Tuscaloosa Tuesday evening at 6:30 at Shelton State Community College.

