On this day in Alabama history: Lafayette visited Alabama on tour of all 24 states

March 31, 1825

The Marquis de la Lafayette, the last surviving general of the Revolutionary War, arrived at Fort Mitchell for his visit to Alabama. On a grand tour of all 24 states in honor of the United States’ 50th anniversary, the French general attended lavish festivities in Montgomery, Cahaba and Mobile. Lafayette met with French settlers of the Vine and Olive Colony and enjoyed a variety of traditional events, including a Creek game of stickball, receptions and balls, and a public barbecue dinner. While Alabamians treated Lafayette with great fanfare, his visit put a financial strain on the state, costing more money than existed in the treasury.

Conclusion de la campagne de 1781 en Virginie. Le Marquis de la Fayette. Engraving by Noel Le Mire. (Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division)