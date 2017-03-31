James Spann: Delightful weekend for Alabama before storms return Monday

MARCH GOING OUT LIKE A LAMB: What a nice spring day — a sunny sky, low humidity and temperatures near 70 degrees across north and central Alabama.

Tonight will be clear and cool; most places will see a low between 46 and 51 degrees early tomorrow.

THE WEEKEND: Tomorrow will be a perfect day for the UAB spring game at Legion Field: a cloudless sky with afternoon temperatures rising into the mid 70s. Lots of sun on Sunday as well, with a high in the low 80s. We will probably see some high cirrus clouds moving in late Sunday ahead of a rain/storm complex to the west. Clouds lower Sunday night, and some rain could move into West Alabama after midnight.

RAIN RETURNS: We will highlight rain and thunderstorms Monday; new model guidance still suggests the severe weather threat will be low. Heavy rain will be more of a threat, with high precipitable water values. Rain amounts of 1-2 inches are likely, and if we do have a risk of severe weather it should be close to the Gulf Coast, where instability values will be higher.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be a mostly sunny day with a high in the 70s; the next system in the “wave train” will bring the next chance of rain and storms Wednesday night into early Thursday. It remains to be seen whether severe weather will be an issue, but for now moisture looks pretty limited. Then, colder air invades the Deep South late next week, and some guidance is suggesting we could very well be looking at a late-season frost/freeze threat around Saturday, April 8. This is why we recommend every year you don’t plant anything that might be harmed by a freeze or frost until April 15.

