Pecan Encrusted Grouper at Garfrerick’s Café is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

The owner of Garfrerick’s Café in Oxford believes that food should speak for itself.

Founded in 2008 by Dave Garfrerick, the former produce farmer decided to expand his love for produce and cooking and start his own business.

When customers enter, they’re greeted by large photos of fresh produce, highlighting the importance of taste and authenticity.

Guests also receive the freshest experience possible. “Our kitchen is open where our guests can watch as we prepare their food,” Garfrerick said.

A customer favorite, the Pecan Encrusted Grouper, has been on the menu since opening day.

