Brian Peters: Gorgeous Saturday, warmer Sunday for Alabama

COOL START FOR A GLORIOUS DAY: We’re starting your Saturday out on a somewhat coolish note, with temperatures across North and Central Alabama in the 40s this morning. The 30-year average low for the first day of April is 47, so while cooler than recent days it doesn’t really qualify as cold. Our SkyWatcher at Black Creek reported 40 this morning for the cool spot in the state, but it was also cool at Concord and Weaver, with lows of 45. The satellite image this morning paints a clear picture for the Southeast, so look for lots of sunshine, but the afternoon highs will stay about as expected for early April, in the middle 70s.

Sunday looks like another great day for Alabama, but we will see more clouds as the next system begins to crank up west of us. A return to southerly flow should push highs Sunday into the lower 80s.

STORMY MONDAY: Monday is going to be a stormy day for Central Alabama as the overall weather pattern remains active and fast. An upper trough and closed low push into the Lower Mississippi River Valley by midday on Monday as a surface low moves into Arkansas. The Global Forecast System is suggesting we might see a repeat of the pattern we saw on Thursday, with a large thunderstorm complex along the Gulf Coast interfering with the development of severe storms further north. For now, the Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk covering the southern three-fourths of Alabama along with portions of Georgia, the Florida Panhandle and southeast Mississippi. The details always come in the mesoscale, so we will need to maintain some vigilance on the severe weather threat for Monday with the knowledge that the biggest threat may stay south of us. Clouds and showers will hold temperatures down Monday, with highs in the 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: An upper ridge makes an appearance on Tuesday, so it will be dry and sunny, with highs sticking in the 70s. A strong trough over New Mexico on Tuesday will make its way eastward on Wednesday, with a surface low over Missouri. The trough and surface low move northeastward into Thursday, so it looks like we could see a round of severe storms Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. The GFS is producing forecast CAPE values to remain high along the Gulf Coast, so we might see the severe weather threat again pinched off for us and remaining over the southern portion of the state.

Rainfall for the next five days with two separate systems could amount to totals between 1.5 inches and 3 inches, with higher amounts possible across South Alabama.

The latter part of the week ahead, Friday and Saturday, will feature a fairly deep trough along the East Coast putting us into a cool northwest flow pattern. While the weather is expected to be dry, it will be somewhat cool, as lows dip well back into the 40s and afternoon highs range from upper 60s to lower 70s, all below seasonal averages.

VOODOO COUNTRY: Warmth returns April 10, with an upper ridge moving over the eastern third of the country. Traveling systems remain well north of us on the 12th but work to beat down the ridge. A strong trough around April 15 promises to bring active weather to the eastern U.S. with another substantial chill down. This pattern looks pretty chilly, but you know how it is when we look out into voodoo country.

BEACH FORECAST: Weather at the beach looks good for the weekend, with highs around 80 and lows in the 60s. Click here to see the Beach Forecast Center page .

Enjoy this gorgeous day, and Godspeed.

