On this day in Alabama history: State Archives appointed Marie Bankhead Owen director

April 1, 1920

The Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) appointed Marie Bankhead Owen to the position of director. Owen succeeded her husband in the position, who had died only a week earlier, and remained at ADAH for 35 years. Only the second woman to head a state agency, she is perhaps best remembered for securing federal funding to complete construction of the World War Memorial Building, where the ADAH offices and archives remain today. An accomplished author and active civic leader as well, Owen was posthumously inducted into the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame in 1975.

