Wiregrass area February home sales rose over 2016

Sales: According to the Wiregrass Multiple Listing Service, Wiregrass area residential sales totaled 73 units during February, 28 percent above the number recorded during the same month the previous year. February 2016 home sales totaled 57 units. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report.

Forecast: February sales were two units and 3 percent above the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. ACRE’s 2017 sales forecast through February projected 132 closed transactions, while the actual sales were 143 units.

Supply: Wiregrass area housing inventory totaled 711 units, a decrease of 8 percent from February 2016. Inventory was up 3 percent from the prior month. This direction is consistent with historical data that indicate February inventory on average (2012-16) increases from January by 0.7 percent.

The inventory-to-sales ratio during February of 9.7 months of housing supply was down 28 percent from the same period a year earlier. Restated, at the February sales pace, it would take 9.7 months to absorb the current inventory for sale. The market equilibrium (balance between supply and demand) is considered to be approximately 6 months during February.

Demand: February residential sales were up 4.3 percent from the prior month. Historical data indicate February sales on average (2012-16) increase from January by 10 percent. The average days on the market until a listing sold was 149 days, faster than February 2016’s 172 days.

Pricing: The Wiregrass area median sales price in February was $98,000, an increase of 3 percent from February 2016 ($95,500) and a 16 percent decrease from the previous month. This direction contrasts with historical seasonal data (2011-15) that reflect the February median sales price on average increases from January by 14 percent. It should be noted that the differing sample size (number of residential sales of the comparative months) can contribute to statistical volatility, including pricing. ACRE recommends consulting with a local real estate professional to discuss prices, as they will vary from neighborhood to neighborhood.

Industry perspective: “We expect the housing expansion to continue, albeit at a more moderate pace than last year given continued pressure on affordability,” said Fannie Mae Chief Economist Doug Duncan. “Depressed inventory, particularly in the more affordable segments, will likely constrain sales and push home price gains that outpace income growth. A faster pace of monetary tightening, unless accompanied by a stronger increase in household income, also poses downside risk to housing.”

