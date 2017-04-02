On this day in Alabama history: Singer-songwriter Emmylou Harris was born

April 2, 1947

Singer-songwriter Emmylou Harris was born in Birmingham. One of the most admired women in contemporary music, Harris is known for her crystalline voice and unforgettable harmonies that span a range of musical styles. Over her career, she has recorded with a diverse group of artists, including Bob Dylan, Tammy Wynette, Roy Orbison, Neil Young, The Band, Dolly Parton and Elvis Costello among many others. Harris has been nominated for 46 Grammy Awards, winning 13 for country and folk singing. Harris was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.

