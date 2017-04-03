On this day in Alabama history: Zelda Sayre married F. Scott Fitzgerald

April 3, 1920

Montgomery native Zelda Sayre married novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald in New York. Often the inspiration for characters and themes in her husband’s work, Zelda soon became a symbol of the free-wheeling “flapper” lifestyle and the Jazz Age. An author and artist in her own right, she produced more than two dozen short stories and articles and published her only novel, Save Me the Waltz, in 1932. Her artwork is often displayed at museums across the country. Zelda was inducted into the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame in 1992 and her life is portrayed in the 2017 TV series “Z: The Beginning of Everything.”

F. Scott Fitzgerald and his wife Zelda leased a home at 919 Felder near Zelda’s parents in Montgomery. (The George F. Landegger Collection of Alabama Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division)