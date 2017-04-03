James Spann: Another severe weather threat Wednesday for Alabama

ONE MORE BATCH OF SHOWERS THIS EVENING: Radar shows a band of showers and storms over northeast Mississippi; these will move across the northern third of Alabama this evening, but the air was totally worked over by the morning storms, and the risk of additional severe weather is low. Just a “marginal risk” of severe storms this evening over northwest Alabama, where gusty winds and some small hail is possible.

Tomorrow will be warm and dry, with a good supply of sunshine and a high in the low 80s.

MORE SEVERE WEATHER ISSUES: We have an “enhanced risk” of severe storms Wednesday in Alabama east of a line from Centre to Clanton to Selma to Jackson to Mobile. A “slight risk” includes Tuscaloosa, Birmingham and Gadsden.

A very dynamic system with strong wind fields will impact the state with a fairly complex scenario.

WEDNESDAY MORNING: One batch of storms will blow through early Wednesday morning with a warm front lifting northward. These are most likely from 4 a.m. until 9 a.m., and some of these could be severe, with the main threat coming from hail and strong straight-line winds, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: After a midday break in the rain, more storms will develop Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Instability values are forecast to soar, with surface-based CAPE values nearing 3,000-4,000 j/kg by 4-5 p.m. With a strong low-level jet and favorable shear profiles, some of these storms could be supercells with potential for large hail, damaging wind and a few tornadoes. A strong tornado or two is certainly possible in the “enhanced risk” area, and I would not be surprised if the Storm Prediction Center upgrades this to a “moderate risk” (level 4 out of 5).

But the impact of the morning storms isn’t known, and there remains uncertainty in how the afternoon convection evolves. The bottom line is that Wednesday looks like an active severe weather day for much of Alabama, especially the eastern half of the state. Just pay attention to the discussions tomorrow and have a way of getting watches and warnings.

LATE-SEASON COLD SNAP: After the stormy day Wednesday, much cooler air blows in Thursday. We will forecast gradual clearing; otherwise the day will be breezy and cool, with temperatures in the 50s much of the day. Friday will be sunny, but the morning will be cold as we begin the day in the the upper 30s. The high Friday will be in the low 60s.

The coldest morning will come early Saturday; most places will see a low between 34 and 39 with potential for frost. Colder pockets have a good chance of going below freezing. This is the April cold snap we almost always have.

THE WEEKEND: Expect a bright, sunny sky Saturday and Sunday with a warming trend. The high Saturday will be in the upper 60s, followed by upper 70s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The wave train seems to shut down temporarily, and for the moment the week looks fairly quiet with an upper ridge building across the eastern U.S.

