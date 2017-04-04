Alabama forager Tim Pfitzer pursues his love of nature, food and flavor

Tim Pfitzer lays out the ground rules for a trip to forage wild morel mushrooms like a fisherman revealing to a buddy the secret location of his favorite spot for lunkers: Don’t tell anyone where it is, and don’t go back without him to forage.

Conditions agreed to, we set out from Pfitzer’s Irondale home with his foraging partner and girlfriend, Bradleigh Turnipseed, to parts unknown, or at least unrevealed. The trip to the site becomes its own adventure. Pfitzer at times brakes to a crawl in his Honda CRV to point out edibles: a patch of watercress in a culvert, berries in cedar trees lining the road, wisteria in full bloom draping a nearby tree. He draws the ire of at least one impatient driver behind him.

“Don’t worry about drivers that get mad at me while we go through this. I do this all the time,” he says. “Their anger doesn’t bother me. I hope it doesn’t bother you.”

We merge onto the interstate, and Pfitzer proceeds to answer questions and weave the story of how he became a forager as expertly as he negotiates the clog of afternoon rush-hour vehicles toward what he hopes will be masses of morels.

Forager Tim Pfitzer ventures into the wild on a quest for tasty treasures from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Prestigious clientele

Pfitzer, who forages on weekends and before and after his day job of selling Royal Lagoon Seafood, peddles his found goods to many higher-end restaurants that feature noted chefs in Birmingham and Alabama. Among them are Frank Stitt’s Highlands Bar and Grill and Chez Fonfon, Chris Hastings’ Hot and Hot Fish Club and OvenBird, George McMillan III’s FoodBar, Rob McDaniel’s SpringHouse and Brandon Cain’s Roots & Revelry.

“I actually credit Frank Stitt for being the ‘Godfather of Southern fine dining’ for me being able to do this,” says Pfitzer, who cooked at Chez FonFon. “He started a fire that is now an explosion. Birmingham is now one of the go-to, up-and-coming culinary cities.”

That food buzz created a climate for Pfitzer to sell to ingredient-savvy chefs foraged mushrooms, including morels, chanterelles, oysters and lion’s mane; plants, such as watercress, ramps, wood sorrel and wild mint; and flowers, including wisteria, redbud and violets.

“I get to go into the best kitchens in this state with my product and the chefs are excited to see me,” he says.

Although Pfitzer is a salesman at Royal Lagoon, he says there’s no selling needed when it comes to foraged goods. His Instagram account, @herbincalabama, is his storefront. All he has to do is post a photo of his latest find, and chefs will get in touch with him to buy it.

McMillan, who has known Pfitzer and bought foraged goods from him for years, has just placed an order for ramps and watercress. He’ll use the ramps for a pasta dish “featuring the flavors of spring,” and watercress for a variety of salads, appetizers and entrees.

“Tim really has his ear to the ground on the good stuff,” McMillan says. “All of us chefs have a real passion about getting things that are fresh and local, and you can’t get any more fresh or local than things coming up out of the backyard or down the road.”

About a year and a half ago, McMillan and Pfitzer collaborated on a “Forest to FoodBar” foraged dinner with food both had collected. The menu included pork skin noodles with chanterelles and a sumac beurre blanc, juniper-crusted venison with roasted chestnuts and wild mint pesto, and shiso and persimmon ice creams.

“We had a lot of fun with it,” says McMillan, who often forages on his family’s farm in Clay County.

SpringHouse’s McDaniel, who also forages, communicates with Pfitzer regularly. The two share foraging tips with each other – to a point. “We don’t give away any spots, but we talk about terrain, things to look for, indicators,” he says. “It’s a fun thing.”

McDaniel typically buys watercress that doesn’t grow anywhere nearby because conditions aren’t right for it, and morels and ramps when Pfitzer has them.

A foraged rainbow of colors and flavors. (Contributed) Tim Pfitzer on the trail of elusive morel mushrooms. (Bob Blalock / Alabama NewsCenter) Tim Pfitzer holds some wood sorrel he has found. (Bob Blalock / Alabama NewsCenter) A field of wild ramps in north Georgia. (Contributed) Lemony-tasting wood sorrel. (Bob Blalock / Alabama NewsCenter) Tim Pfitzer has just harvested an oyster mushroom. (Bob Blalock / Alabama NewsCenter)

Coconut collector

One of Pfitzer’s earliest foraging experiences came when he was 5 or 6 years old. Pfitzer was born in the Marshall Islands, his father a civilian who worked for the military. His memories are idyllic – going to the beach and swimming in the ocean on Christmas Eve, scavenging for the world’s smallest snake, which would fit in his pockets, and catching hermit crabs and other critters.

Pfitzer still has a picture of himself, shirtless and in plaid shorts, with his early foraging haul.

“They were cutting down a coconut tree and I asked them if I could have the coconuts. They said sure,” Pfitzer remembers. “So I went and got my wagon and brought this load of coconuts home.”

The coconuts were still in the husk, he says. “Those brown fuzzy things you see in the grocery store are not how it comes out of the tree. It’s a job to get in there.” His father managed to open a few of the coconuts, and Pfitzer was able to enjoy the fresh flesh and milk.

Pfitzer grew up loving the outdoors and hiking, but was only an occasional forager – for example, gathering blackberries near Weiss Lake for his grandmother’s cobbler and jam. That would change, but only after years of working around food.

Pfitzer began his career in the food industry as a 16-year-old busboy at a restaurant in Southern California. He soon moved to Huntsville, graduated from Huntsville High School and returned to Southern California “to pretend like I was going to college, and I did go to college for a little bit, some of the time.”

College didn’t work out, so Pfitzer landed in Birmingham because a good friend from high school lived there. By the early 2000s, Pfitzer was working in the kitchen at Chez Fonfon, Stitt’s casual French bistro next door to his flagship restaurant, Highlands.

James Huckaby, the chef de cuisine at the time, showed Pfitzer some wild mushrooms – chanterelles, as it turned out. A week later, as Pfitzer was prepping chanterelles in the kitchen, he flashed back to about a year earlier and what he realized was his first experience with the prized mushrooms. While hiking the foothills of north Alabama, Pfitzer had found “a very small yet very perfect chanterelle mushroom.”

“It was perfectly clean, it was brilliantly golden. I was looking at it upside down and thinking, this is crazy how perfect this little mushroom is,” he says. “I had no idea it was a choice, gourmet edible mushroom.”

That recollection connected the dots that drew him into foraging: “I said, I’m going to try to find more of these.”

And he has, collecting as much as 100 pounds of chanterelles at a time. That’s when foraging turns into real work – chanterelles’ peak season is during the hot, humid days in the middle of summer. It is work he is willing to do.

“It’s not that I’m a good forager or a knowledgeable forager,” he says. “It’s that I’m a zealous forager. I will get up at 4 in the morning to drive to north Georgia, to hike for 5 or 6 miles straight up the hill to squat in the mud for three or four hours to get 10 or 20 pounds of ramps.”

That work, when the bounty is good, translates into real money.

“It can be very lucrative sometimes,” Pfitzer says. “While the main motivation is not money, it’s a nice fringe benefit of the hobby.”

Another fringe benefit for the self-described foodie is that what he doesn’t sell, he eats. “What I get excited about is things that taste good in here,” he says, pointing to his mouth. “Awesome flavors.”

Pfitzer also gets excited about the thrill of the hunt. While he knows where he will find watercress, there is often uncertainty about mushrooms and ramps, for example. He uses the knowledge he has gained – through the foraging community, copious internet research and reading, and by using technology such as Google Maps and GPS – to improve his odds. Pfitzer understands soil and terrain and elevation and weather and seasons, and how they affect whatever edible he is pursuing.

Pfitzer says he hopes to help build interest and excitement in foraging and grow the foraging community so that others can share in his passion.

Tim Pfitzer and Bradleigh Turnipseed show off some of the morels they have foraged. (Bob Blalock / Alabama NewsCenter) Morels can hide in plain sight on the forest floor. (Bob Blalock / Alabama NewsCenter) Morels can hide in plain sight on the forest floor. (Bob Blalock / Alabama NewsCenter) A few of the morels foraged by Bradleigh Turnipseed and Tim Pfitzer. (Bob Blalock / Alabama NewsCenter) Chefs love the flavor of morel mushrooms. (Bob Blalock / Alabama NewsCenter)

The ‘sacred mushroom’

We hike the trail on the way to the potential morel sites and stop occasionally for Pfitzer to pull patches of green from the ground to offer tastings: Loomis’ mountain mint, wood sorrel, chickweed and more. When we reach the first site, we step gingerly through woods, last fall’s dried brown leaves and sticks crunching underneath as we search near fallen hardwood limbs and trees for the elusive mushrooms. In this sea of brown with spring’s green shoots sprouting through the forest floor, the morels easily can hide in plain sight.

As Pfitzer puts it, “They can hide but they can’t run.”

Why the fuss over morels? Pfitzer says they are at the top of his list of awesome mushroom flavors. Chefs speak in reverent tones about them. Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli referred to them on the Food Network’s FN Dish blog as the “sacred mushroom.”

So far, the “sacred mushroom” is playing hard to get. The first few sites Pfitzer and Turnipseed have targeted, as well as the woodlands along the trails between them, are barren. At least Pfitzer is entertaining.

“The story is that Bradleigh and I met in the middle of my favorite chanterelle patch, and that story’s been perpetuated,” he says.

“It’s not true,” she says.

“Aren’t all stories true to some degree?” he asks. “It is a true and great story. It may be more great than true, or more true than great.”

Soon, Turnipseed wanders ahead out of our sight. We round a bend and see her standing still, almost at attention; Pfitzer immediately recognizes – as certain as if Turnipseed had set off a flare – that she has found the hidden treasure. Sure enough, she stands proudly over a small patch of morels. “I could tell,” he says. “This is awesome!”

Both pull out knives to harvest the mushrooms, which have cone-shaped caps patterned like honeycombs. They hold the morels delicately at the base, ease them out of the ground and slice off the dirt-encrusted ends. They admire their find, discussing the mushrooms’ color and feel like a sommelier describing fine wine.

On this day, Pfitzer has predicted we’ll find somewhere between two morels and 25 pounds of them and hits his mark. “He aced it,” Turnipseed says with a laugh. Between them they collect nine spongy mushrooms and drop them into a plastic bag, which Pfitzer tucks into his backpack. (A few days later, Pfitzer and a foraging buddy haul in “10 to 12 pounds” of mushrooms.)

Tim Pfitzer adds some freshly snipped watercress to his haul. (Bob Blalock / Alabama NewsCenter) Watercress thrives in cool, clean water near springs. (Bob Blalock / Alabama NewsCenter) Watercress thrives in cool, clean water near springs. (Bob Blalock / Alabama NewsCenter) Tim Pfitzer adds some freshly snipped watercress to his haul. (Bob Blalock / Alabama NewsCenter) Tim Pfitzer makes quick work of harvesting 40 pounds of watercress. (Bob Blalock / Alabama NewsCenter

Passion first

The next morning at 6, Pfitzer sets out in the darkness for one of his tried-and-true watercress spots.

There’s no thrill of the hunt with watercress; Pfitzer has identified close to 20 sites that he knows grow watercress; it thrives in cold water in areas rich with limestone, generally close to springs. It’s a matter of visiting when the time is right, taking what he needs and leaving the rest for another day.

After a 25-minute drive, Pfitzer pulls up to the spot. Wearing waders, he plunges into the chilly water. He sloshes from mat to mat and scissors away patches of the peppery plant, leaving the roots to grow.

“Having 18 or 20 locations where I can pick watercress, there’s a lot of time invested in those,” he says. “There’s lots of days I go out to check them early in the season, it’s not ready yet. But when it’s kicking like it is right now, that’s when it can become lucrative.”

Pfitzer makes quick work of his chore and piles roughly 40 pounds of watercress into large plastic bags and a recycled mayonnaise container. The watercress will be in a cooler in a matter of minutes.

When asked why he forages, Pfitzer stands in the knee-deep water, arms folded, and mentions his passion for nature and food and finding wonderful flavors. And, of course, there’s the money. But he’s clear on the “first and foremost reason.”