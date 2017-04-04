Alabama Legacy Moment: Old Cahawba

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama Legacy Moment: Old Cahawba
Cahawba had two newspapers and was a thriving city when it was the capital of Alabama. (contributed)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments” are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is the story behind Old Cahawba, the first capital of the state of Alabama that was near what is today the town of Orrville in Dallas County.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Old Cahawba from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

