On this day in Alabama history: Mount Cheaha’s Bunker Tower dedicated

April 4, 1936

Colonel Page S. Bunker, director of Alabama State Parks, led ceremonies for the dedication of Bunker Tower on Mount Cheaha in Cleburne County. Built of native stone, the lookout tower was one of many projects completed by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in Alabama between 1933-1942. The CCC employed 66,837 men in the state during the Great Depression and built 1,800 miles of roads, 490 bridges and 180 buildings, in addition to soil and natural resource conservation efforts. Bunker Tower was added to Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage in 1989 and, in 2015, a bronze statue was added in tribute to the men of the CCC.

Bunker Tower on Mount Cheaha, Cleburne County, 2003. (Ryan Cragun, Wikimedia) Pulpit Rock, Cheaha State Park, 2007. (Amann09, Wikimedia) Cheaha State Park, 2007. (Amann09, Wikimedia)

