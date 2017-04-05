Alabama golf experts make their predictions for the Masters

The 81st Masters starts Thursday and the consensus is that three golfers are the favorites for the green jacket at Augusta National Golf Club.

Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy are the favorites, all between 5-to-1 and 8-to-1 odds to win the year’s first major.

Longshots come into play with Rickie Fowler and Spaniard Jon Rahm at 18-1, and three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson at 17-1.

And how about defending champion Danny Willett at 125-1?

Odds are likely to change all the way up to tee time.

Tiger Woods has withdrawn, saying he hasn’t fully recovered from three back surgeries. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Woods’ first of four Masters victories. He trails only Jack Nicklaus, who has six. Prior to his withdrawal, Woods was a 100-to-1 shot to win.

Alabama NewsCenter asked some Birmingham-area golf course personnel to pick two Masters favorites and a longshot. Here’s how they see it.

Eric Eshleman, director of golf, Country Club of Birmingham

First: McIlroy (8-1)

Second: Mickleson (17-1)

Longshot: Zach Johnson (70-1)

Eshleman: Rory’s Irish background equips him to be able to play in the wind. Mickelson and Johnson each has the experience to win.

Barrett Herring, golf professional, Oxmoor Valley

First: Spieth

Second: Rahm

Longshot: Gary Woodland (100-1)

Herring: “I’m picking Spieth for his knowledge of the course, his right-to-left ball flight and redemption for last year. Rahm is one of the hottest players on tour. He finished birdie-birdie at Torrey Pines, and played Dustin Johnson down to the wire in the recent match play tournament.”

Jeremy Kutsch, assistant pro, Bent Brook

First: Dustin Johnson

Second: McIlroy

Longshot: Rickie Fowler (18-1)

Kutsch: “Dustin Johnson has been on fire lately. He won the U.S. Open last year and he’s putting well. Rory is one of the best drivers of the ball and was in contention last year until the third round when his putter went cold. Rickie Fowler is playing well and has a shot at winning.”

Jerry Nolen, assistant general manager, Ballantrae

First: Justin Thomas (35-1)

Second: Smylie Kaufman (250-1)

Longshot: Mickelson

Nolen: “Justin played at Alabama and I’m an Alabama fan. My son played with Smylie in the Southern Junior tournament. I’ll go with Phil as a longshot, just from watching him on TV.”

Tripp Pritchett, assistant pro, Highland Park

First: Dustin Johnson

Second: Spieth

Longshot: Willett

Pritchett: Dustin’s just on fire. Jordan is always in the running. Willett probably won’t win, but . . .”

Ed Davis, club pro, Frank House Golf Club, Bessemer

First: Dustin Johnson

Second: Fowler

Longshot: Sergio Garcia (30-1)

Davis: “Dustin went through some tough times, but he’s straightened out his life and has been playing like gangbusters. Fowler has been playing steadily. Sergio’s a top 10 player. One of these days he’s going to win one and it might be this one.”

Brandon Daniel, assistant pro, Pine Tree Country Club

First: Dustin Johnson

Second: Fowler

Longshot: Rahm

Daniel: Dustin is a real solid golfer. This could be the year that Fowler wins the Masters. Rahm has been playing awesome.”

Clay Brown, PGA apprentice, Shoal Creek

First: Dustin Johnson

Second: Spieth

Longshot: J.B. Holmes (120-1)

Brown: “Dustin’s really hot right now and I believe the course sets up well for him because he’s a long knocker. Spieth, after last year, is looking for redemption. Holmes has a nice short game and the course suits him well.”

Wayne Parker, pro shop manager, Woodward Country Club

First: Spieth

Second: Dustin Johnson

Longshot: Fowler

Parker: “Spieth has won it once. Last year he was leading before hitting it fat into the water, like we do. Dustin hits it real long and should have wedges and short irons into the greens. Fowler’s playing well right now.”

Trey Wessel, pro shop attendant, Grayson Valley

First: McIlroy

Second: Thomas

Longshot: Matt Kuchar (55-1)

Wessel: “I like Rory’s short game and Thomas’ iron play. Kuchar, I just picked that one out of a hat.”

Wade Rider, clubhouse staff, Montevallo Golf Club

First: Dustin Johnson

Second: Spieth

Longshot: Bubba Watson (35-1)

Rider: “I truly believe Dustin has the talent to keep his hot streak going. Spieth has had a rough year so far. Bubba has won the Masters twice, but I don’t think he takes it as seriously as Dustin and Jordan.