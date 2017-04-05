On this day in Alabama history: Alabama School of Fine Arts moved into its new home

April 5, 1993

The Alabama School of Fine Arts (ASFA) moved into its new home, becoming the first state-supported residential and commuter secondary school in the nation designed for gifted students. Created in 1971 in Birmingham, the school provides tuition-free education to a diverse group of students from across the state in specialty programs of creative writing, dance, mathematics and science, music, theatre, and visual arts. ASFA offers no athletics or clubs, but students have earned national distinction in arts and academic competitions, testing and acceptance to universities. Notable alumni include Suzanne Collins, author of The Hunger Games, and actress Laverne Cox, best known for her role on the Netflix series “Orange is the New Black.”

