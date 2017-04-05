Severe weather risk continues for areas near, east of I-65

The risk for severe weather continues for areas along and east of I-65.

A decent storm has formed near West Blocton in Bibb County. It will push near Helena, Pelham and Alabaster. It could contain hail.

It is just part of storms that are forming now in the I-65 corridor from Cullman, Blount and Etowah counties through Jefferson, St. Clair, Shelby, Chilton, Bibb and Perry counties.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southern Jefferson and northern Shelby counties until 6:15 p.m.

The storms will run into 3,500 joules of CAPE east of Birmingham and will encounter helicity values of more than 200 m2/s2 by the time it reaches the Georgia border. So they will continue to intensify and could become severe. Large hail will be the biggest threat in Alabama, but a strong tornado is not out of the question over East Alabama, especially near the Georgia border.

In East Alabama, a strong storm extends from Wadley in Randolph County to just north of Roanoke. This storm could become severe very easily.

The dangerous storm that may have produced a tornado in Cleburne County is now near Carrollton, Georgia. A tornado warning is in effect for Carroll County.

